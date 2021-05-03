Rescuer workers at Guli Glacier. (Emergency Management Agency).

TBILISI, DFWatch–A Swiss tourist has been killed in a climbing accident in the Svaneti highlands, according to the Emergency Management Agency of Georgia.

Officials did not name the deceased, but a statement indicates that the victim was a woman with initials Z.G. Local media reported that she was a Swiss citizen and her death was caused by a fall into a ravine from a great height.

A man with the initials A.V. who was accompanying the woman at the time of the accident was not injured.

“Public Security Management Center 112 of the Ministry of Internal Affairs received information that a tourist was in Mestia (municipality), at the Guli Pass, asking for the help. Also, a special call was received from the U.S. […] which received the SOS signal and provided coordinates of the tourists. According to the initiator of the message, the woman who accompanied him fell from a height into the ravine and was presumed dead,” says a statement released by the Emergency Management Agency on Monday.

Rescue workers were able to reach the man by helicopter and found him unharmed in a pass. The man was brought up to the helicopter. After a short search they were able to locate and recover the woman’s body at the bottom of the ravine.

The incident occurred at Guli Glacier, which is at 2,870 meters above sea level, in the vicinity of Ushba Peak near the border with Kabardino-Balkaria, a constituent republic of the Russian Federation.