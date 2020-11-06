Opposition rally at the residence of Bidzina Ivanishvili (RFE/RL)

TBILISI, DFWatch–Shots were fired outside the residence of Georgian Dream leader, billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili on Friday, during a rally by the opposition party United National Movement and its allies to protest what they call “total rigging” of the October 31 parliamentary election.

No-one was injured in the shooting. Opposition activists say that several bullets were fired from a car as it drove past the protesters who had gathered at Ivanishvili’s house in the Sololaki neighborhood overseeing Tbilisi.

Witnesses said they believe that the shooter did not intend to harm anyone but fired the shots to intimidate the protesters.

Altogether five or six bullets were fired, they say.

Police and forensic experts arrived at Ivanishvili’s palace-like residence to examine the scene of the shooting. No official statement has been released yet by authorities about the incident.