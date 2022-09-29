The flow of Russian citizens at Zemo Larsi customs checkpoint has increased by 40-45 percent; 5-6 thousand have been arriving daily in recent days, Aleksandre Darakhvelidze, the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia, said Thursday.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Security Service and other law enforcement agencies do everything to filter out those persons who have violated the law on occupied territories, i.e. have visited without permit from Tbilisi occupied Abkhazia and South Ossetia, or have other types of violations, or are a potential threat to the country’s security, he said.

“As for those people who have no violations, they are naturally admitted in accordance with the legislation. The police are doing everything to protect the security of our country as much as possible,” Darakhvelidze said.