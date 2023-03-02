(IPN)

Verbal and physical confrontation followed the start of consideration of the anti-Western bill initiated by a political group close to the ruling Georgian Dream in the parliament on Thursday.

The opposition urged supporters to gather at the parliament immediately in order to prevent such a step, which will be a big U-turn on the path of Georgia’s European integration.

The authors of the bill claim it is a copy of the American FARA, while the civil sector and the US, EU, NATO and almost all western countries and institutions unanimously declare that it is similar to Russian law on foreign agents and serves the same purpose – to distance Georgia from the West and to bring it into the sphere of Russian influence.

The law, which is aimed mainly at democratic civil organizations and media, was initiated by the People’s Power, which is a part of the parliamentary majority together with GD.

On Thursday, the draft law was discussed in the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Parliament, where journalists, civil activists and the opposition gathered to protest the start formal proceedings with this “Russian law”.

Despite the protests, the committee started the review process. The statements of the majority members clearly indicate the parliament is going to cross this red line, however, at the meeting, the chairman of the committee, Nikoloz Samkharadze, promised that the document will be sent to the Venice Commission for consideration and its recommendations will be taken into account.