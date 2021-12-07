(coe.int)

Co-rapporteurs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will make a fact-finding visit to Tbilisi Wednesday for the monitoring of obligations and commitments by Georgia.

Titus Corlatean (Romania, SOC) and Claude Kern (France, ALDE) will mainly focus on the recent political developments, the October 2021 local elections, the reform of the judiciary, and the issues of ethnic and religious minorities, and the LGTBI.

In Tbilisi, Mr Corlatean and M. Kern will have high-level meetings with representatives of the Georgian authorities, the Georgian delegation to PACE and the political factions in the Parliament.

The co-rapporteurs are also due to meet representatives of the judicial authorities, the Coalition for an independent and transparent judiciary, the Ethnic Minorities Council, the State Agency for Religious Issues, as well as representatives of the LGTBI community, the diplomatic community and NGOs.