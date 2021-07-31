Shanae Brooke (Facebook).

TBILISI, DFWatch–The body of an Australian expat was found at the Mtatsminda Recreational Park near the center of Tbilisi. It is reported that she was allegedly murdered.

Shanae Brooke, 31, went missing Friday when she went to Mtatsminda Park for jogging, which she did routinely.

She was last heard from placing a disturbing call in which she described being attacked and screaming for help. “We haven’t heard from her since then,“ Nina Lulla wrote on Facebook late last night.

Shanae Brooke was an English teacher and arrived in Georgia a year and a half ago.