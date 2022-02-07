Alexander Lukashenko.

TBILISI, DFWatch–Autocratic leader Alexander Lukashenko said Monday that Belarus might recognize Abkhazia and South Ossetia if President Putin tells him to do so.

“As soon as I understand and the President [of the Russian Federation] tells me that there is a need for this,” Lukashenko said in an interview with pro-governmental Russian journalist Vladimir Solovyov for his Solovyov LIVE YouTube channel.

Belarus’ President Lukashenko has long resisted Vladimir Putin’s demand to recognize Georgia’s breakaway republic. In previous interviews with the media he has repeatedly said that recognition of the two breakaway territories could lead to serious repercussions for his country, such as Western sanctions and Georgia breaking off relations with Belarus.