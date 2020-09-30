Ethnic Armenians of Georgia’s Javakheti regions blocked for several hours Tuesday a road that connects Georgia with Turkey and didn’t let trucks with Turkish numberplates in at the village of Kartsakhi, Akhalkalali Municipality.

About a thousand people, mostly men, participated in the rally, local news agency Jnews reports. They suspect Turkey transfers weaponry to Azerbaijan through Georgia with these trucks.

They also demanded opening of a border with Armenia. On Monday hundreds of ethnic Armenians tried to cross the border, which had been closed due to Covid-19 pandemic. Eventually border guards let several truckloads with humanitarian aid collected by locals to cross the state border.

Late night the rally dissolved. Currently the situation at the scene is calm.