TBILISI, DFWatch–Georgia plans to gradually lift Covid-19 related restrictions as the most recent statistics show a reduction both in new cases and the number of deaths, the country’s chief epidemiologist Amiran Gamkrelidze said on Monday.

This process will be accompanied by an increase in the total number of tests and the start of vaccinations in mid-February, Gamkrelidze said.

“The epidemiological situation is stabilizing, we have a decreasing trend every day for the last month,” said Gamkrelidze, head of the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health, which is responsible for the epidemiological situation in the country.

“But this does not give us reason to relax, because the situation in Europe is difficult,” he said, adding that the lifting of restrictions will primarily affect the education sector.

Earlier, unconfirmed reports were circulating that malls and fairs were scheduled to open on February 1. According to DFWatch, the government has already made a decision on this, but it is still unclear whether the ban on public transportation, one of the biggest irritants for Georgians, will also be lifted in February.