Inal Ardzinba, the de facto Minister of Foreign Affairs of Abkhazia.

TBILISI, DFWatch–Georgia has dismissed an appeal by the breakaway region Abkhazia to the United Nations to be given status as an “observer state”.

A spokesperson for Georgia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs called it a propaganda move with no real chance of succeeding.

“Occupying regimes have repeatedly tried to propagate similar propaganda to strengthen the image of an ‘independent’ entity, which usually ends in failure,” MFA spokesperson Mari Narchemashvili said.

In response, Sukhumi says it is hard to believe that members of the UN General Assembly “should listen only to Georgia”. According to the de facto government, Tbilisi has no capacity to negotiate and does not want to take into account the new political reality.

“It is time for the international community to realize that Georgia is continuing its efforts for the international isolation of the Republic of Abkhazia, is cynically violating the basic rights of its citizens, and is creating a lot of humanitarian problems,” the de facto foreign ministry run by breakaway Abkhazia has said.

The breakaway authorities call on the UN to grant Abkhazia status as an observer state.

According to the press service of the Abkhaz de facto foreign ministry, its head, Inal Ardzinba, conveyed a corresponding appeal addressed to UN Secretary General António Guterres to Vice President of the World Federation of UN Associations, First Deputy Chairman of the Russian UN Association Alexei Borisov.

Currently there are only two observer states at the UN: The Holy See, and the State of Palestine.