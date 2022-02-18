TBILISI, DFWatch–Georgia is making it mandatory for all schools and kindergartens to fly the national flag and display the country’s official coat of arms on their buildings.

These institutions will also be required to exhibit the text of the Georgian national anthem in a prominent place.

The Parliament approved in the first reading the amendments to the Law “On the Procedure for the Use of the State Symbols of Georgia”, prepared by a member of parliament from the ruling Georgian Dream Party, Kakha Kakhishvili.

Apart from the GD’s own parliament members, the bill was also supported by some of the opposition’s representatives.

At a press conference to explain the reason for the bill, Kakha Kakhishvili said it is aimed at ensuring that children from an early age understand the meaning and respect the national symbols of Georgia.

“Any foreigner, once on the streets of cities in Western countries, notices how respectful they are of national symbols. National flags are flown not only on state institutions, but also on the roofs and balconies of private houses. Unfortunately, we do not yet have such a practice and tradition. That is why it is important to instill respect for national symbols in our next generation,” the ruling party member of parliament said, quoted by the news agency IPN.