TBILISI, DFWatch–In light of rising concerns about the Covid-19 situation in the country, Georgia may tighten its existing restrictions or bring in tougher measures.

The government will hold a meeting with specialists on Wednesday, where a final decision will be made, the health minister said.

The epidemic is getting worse, and with more than 10,000 active Covid-19 cases in the country, the pressure on the healthcare sector is growing, she said.

“Tomorrow, the Prime Minister will chair the Covid-council to discuss additional measures that will be taken. We will discuss in a comprehensive manner the indicators that become the basis for decision-making in order to impose various regulations in the country,” said Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze.