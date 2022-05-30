The statement of the chairman of the Georgian Dream, who categorically ruled out the transfer of ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili abroad for medical treatment, caused great outrage in the opposition.

“Irakli Kobakhidze actually sentenced to death Mikheil Saakashvili,” said Nika Gvaramia, director general of the main opposition TV channel, Mtavari Arkhi, who himself was sentenced to a prison term few days ago.

Irakli Kobakhidze, GD chairman, asserts all necessary assistance can be provided to Saakashvili in Georgia.

“Transfer abroad [of Mikheil Saakashvili] is excluded. In Georgia, there are all possibilities for providing treatment. Based on this, without any discrimination, Saakashvili will be treated exactly the same way as any other prisoner, despite the fact that he committed much more serious crimes than the rest of the 9.5 thousand prisoners,” Irakli Kobakhidze said Monday.

The opposition, as well as Saakashvili’s family and his lawyers, say third president’s health has drastically deteriorated.

According to Saakashvili’s mother, Giuli Alasania, Irakli Kobakhidze’s goal is to get rid of Mikheil Saakashvili somehow.

“It seems that our goals are different, my goal is to save my son’s life,” Giuli Alasania said.

On May 25, Tbilisi court granted an independent panel of medical experts admission to visit Mikheil Saakashvili and examine his health condition. Giuli Alasania claims the penitentiary deliberately drags on the procedure.

Recently, Saakashvili’s lawyers have said they expect the panel would visit the former president either Monday evening or Tuesday morning.