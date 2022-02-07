Zurab Adeishvili.

TBILISI, DFWatch–Zurab Adeishvili, a former Georgian justice minister who is an adviser to Ukraine’s Prosecutor General, was attacked and beaten in Kyiv on Monday.

Adeishvili was approached by four men in the street who proceeded to beat the Georgian politician, writes “Ukrainskaya Pravda” based on a source in the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine and the Kyiv police.

The attackers have so far not been apprehended and their identity is unknown.

Adeishvili was hospitalized, but currently his health condition is satisfactory and he remains in hospital under the supervision of doctors.

According to the source of “Ukrainskaya Pravda”, the assault is presumably related to Adeishvili’s activities in Georgia.

Zurab Adeishvili, 49, served as Georgia’s Prosecutor General, Minister of Security and Minister of Justice during Saakashvili’s presidency from 2003 to 2012. He was part of Saakashvili’s inner circle and considered one of the country’s most influential political figures during that period.