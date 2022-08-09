The Swiss bank Credit Suisse continues to restrict Bidzina Ivanishvili’s access to his banking resources “as a matter of principle”, and “for quite a long time” they do not even respond to the letters and questions of the client’s representatives, says the legal company MKD Law, which protects the interests of the Georgian Dream founder, in the statement released Tuesday.

“Four months have passed since the instructions given by Mr. Ivanishvili to one bank trust, and two months since the instructions given to the other trust.

“Banking trusts not only do not fulfill their tasks, thereby violating the rights of the client and damaging his interests, but for quite a long time they do not even respond to letters and questions from representatives of the client […], which we believe is unprecedented in banking history,” MKD Law statement reads.

Former Georgian PM, billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili received a letter on July 5 from the Swiss banking group Credit Suisse, saying that the European Parliament’s resolution imposing sanctions against Ivanishvili created a regulatory obligation – the trust will no longer be able to carry out its activities without court approval .

Earlier it was reported that Credit Suisse froze 2.7 billion pounds belonging to a businessman, on the basis that the funds may be of Russian origin. The Swiss bank explained this decision by the geopolitical situation in Eastern Europe. And in June, the European Parliament adopted a resolution, including a clause calling for personal sanctions against Bidzina Ivanishvili.