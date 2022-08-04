(Razom.ge)

Georgian civic groups and activists have launched a fundraising campaign to provide temporary housing for Ukrainian refugees who were left out in the street after the end of state program.

The company is implemented on behalf of the Open Society Georgia Foundation, civil groups RAZOM.GE and DOPOMOGA, as well as the foundation of jazz singer Nino Katamadze. Volunteer activists also participate in it. The inauguration of the campaign was held on Thursday at the Tbilisi office of the OSGF.

“On August 1 ended the state program financing Ukrainian citizens’ housing in hotels […]. With the help of active citizens, part of the Ukrainians evicted from the hotels were temporarily accommodated. However, the issue of housing for thousands of citizens until the end of the year remains under question,” says the statement released by OSGF.

The campaigners have published an online system where Ukrainian refugees can register and apply for help and an account has been set up in the name of the Open Society Foundation, where any person or organization can make donation (account in GEL: GE51TB7324636080100018; in USD: GE63TB7324636180100012).