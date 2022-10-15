(1tv.ge)

Members of Georgian volunteer units Saturday brought Tbilisi the body of 44-year-old Edisher Kvaratskhelia, who died in the fight against Russian aggressors in Ukraine.

Kvaratskhelia is the 20th Georgian volunteer who died in the war. On October 10, he was killed by a Russian rocket attack near the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast of eastern Ukraine.

Family members and dozens of ordinary citizens gathered at Tbilisi International Airport and paid tribute to deceased soldier.

Edisher Kvaratskhelia defended Ukraine from 2014. He served in the 25th separate motorized rifle division Kyivska Rus and participated in the 2014 Donbass War. Before that, he fought in the ranks of the Georgian army against the Russian aggressors in the August 2008 war.

The body of the fighter was taken to the Holy Trinity Cathedral, where his civil funeral is being held. On Friday, he will be taken to his home in Tsalenjikha and buried.