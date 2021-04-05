Former Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia has 65% approval rating among Georgians.

TBILISI, DFWatch–A recently retired prime minister is one of Georgia’s most popular politicians, according to a new survey published by the International Republican Institute (IRI) on Monday.

Giorgi Gakharia, who resigned in February citing disagreement with his party colleagues over the detention of UNM leader Nika Melia, is liked by 65% ​​of respondents, far more than his former boss, billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili (40%), Parliament Speaker Archil Talakvadze (33%) and GD Chairman Irakli Kobakhidze (33%).

On the opposition side, European Georgia leader Davit Bakradze (52%), Nika Melia of UNM (42%), Strategy Agmashenebeli chairman Giorgi Vashadze and Lelo member, former speaker of parliament Davit Usupashvili are most liked.

Only the Patriarch, Ilia II, is more liked than Gakharia with 89% approval rating. The Patriarch has been at the top of the polls for the last decades.

Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze is third in the poll behind Gakharia with 54%.

Incumbent Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili was not included in the ranking, as the poll was conducted between February 2 and February 26, while Gakharia resigned on February 18.