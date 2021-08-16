People storming Kabul airport after Taliban takeover of Afghan capital (VOA).

TBILISI, DFWatch-Twenty two citizens of Georgia are stuck in Kabul and are unable to return to Georgia. They were scheduled to fly off on a Ukrainian plane on Monday, but were unable to reach the airport due to security concerns.

They are currently in a safe place near Kabul, though they say the road to the airport is full of Taliban fighters and is not safe. They are asking for help to get to the airport, where the Georgian government promises to provide them a safe return with the help of partner countries.

The aid came from Turkey and there is an expectation that in the coming hours Georgians who were employed by private companies before Kabul was occupied by the Taliban will be safely transported to the airport, the Georgian MFA says.

According to the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alexander Khvtisiashvili, the Turkish military has confirmed that they are ready to bring stranded Georgians to Kabul airport with armored vehicles.

“This operation is underway now and in the near future it is hoped that they will be brought to Kabul airport, from where our partners will also ensure their transfer to Georgia. In addition, it will be decided that the Georgian government will send a separate board to take them. Therefore, the work related to the permits is underway, our plane will fly to Kabul and ensure their arrival on board,” Khvtisiashvili said.